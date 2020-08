View this post on Instagram

It’s just me training legs and glutes, without studio lights or re-takes... 5️⃣heavy basic exercises for adding volume: But before we start, please note: ☑️The waist belt from @one0one_101 (size M) that I am wearing is not crucial, but a fantastic tool to wear when doing heavy leg and glute exercises. This is to avoid injury in the lower back and be able to really train hard the muscle groups we are targeting. It is extremely ANTI-MOTIVATING to be training legs super hard, but then having lower back pain for weeks. It’s... normal. And it sucks. Other workout days, when you are targeting for example, lower back or abs, I can NOT recommend wearing waist belt. Be smart and not lazy. ☑️The “Super Grip” gloves I use to not run out of strengt in you hands and ruin the workout. And I have no need for big forearms. The repetitions mentioned here below is if if you use heavy weights. They can be adjusted by using lower weights, but with more repetitions. Do 4 or 5 sets of every exercise: 1️⃣12 repetitions (Straight leg dead lifts) 2️⃣15 repetitions (Good Mornings) 3️⃣13 repetitions per side (Side lunges) 4️⃣12 repetitions (Dead lifts) 5️⃣15 repetitions (Normal Squats) What you probably didn't know: -When you train with me on the app Fitplan, YOU adjust the weight yourself after how strong YOU are, if you consider yourself as a beginner... or a professional. In the app, you always keep saved what weight you used, so you can either use the same, or step it up a level for next time. It's for everyone!😘 So let's train together, you and me... on YOUR conditions (link in bio)