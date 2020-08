View this post on Instagram

Are you with me?🤨 4 basic badasses for the back. 1️⃣15 reps / 5 sets 2️⃣12 reps / 4 sets 3️⃣10 reps / 3 sets per arm 4️⃣15 reps / 5 sets Please note🅰️ -The @one0one_101 waist belt I wear in the last exercise, is to get the tension AWAY from the lower back so you can concentrate on the upper part, which we are focusing on now. Please note... 🅱️🤔 -You will not die if you are not wearing the belt when working out. You won't. But it WILL for sure help you prevent injuries and over training, which leads to irritating pain / lack of sleep / bad mood. That’s kinda why I’m being annoying about it. The lower back is a muscle you activate every single day, and since it is a muscle as all other muscles, it needs rest. We all need rest! If not, we get destroyed. And for the lower back to recover.... hmmm.. rest... face up...🤨 FACT (that you maybe wasn't aware of, but here it is): -Lower back is very involved in every standing and sitting exercise. It's when you are lying down, face up, with your abs flexed where the lower back will get some rest. And only then. Every wonder why so many people have lower back issues? Maybe now it makes better sense? Music @smashintopiecesofficial