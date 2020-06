View this post on Instagram

STOP✋🏻DON'T MOVE... And GET FIT! -What?🧐 But... how? 🤨 Here's the deal: Your muscles are for obvious reasons used to constantly moving, and if you move MORE or add WEIGHT, with to those movements you either burn fat or grow muscle or, at times, both. So your muscles are NOT used to lengthy static movements. Parents when they carry the baby tend to grow the biceps. If you leave the grocery store and carry heavy bags to the car, you need to keep those bags a bit away from the legs and you shoulders get really exhausted. So your body constantly need changes in the workout schedule for best results. Here is a routine or circuit you can do, and it's ALL static, or at least almost static. This is not how you should train every day, but sometimes switch out your day to this, or maybe combine full range movements with static: So here we go, this is an insteresting way of training. Between each workout, pause 10-15 seconds and then move on to next. 1️⃣30-45 seconds 2️⃣20 seconds per leg 3️⃣20 second per side 4️⃣30 seconds per leg 5️⃣35 seconds 6️⃣30 seconds . ✅If you prefer this as circuit (all exercise in a row, then start over): 4, or if you still have energy: 5 ✅Routine: Do every exercise one by one 4 times before moving on to next exercise. ✅Leggings: “Cellulite-NO-show” by @one0one_101 -And YES, you may very well combine these workouts with any other lower body workout I have posted here (and even better, with the workout plans I have in the app FITPLAN, feel free to download from my website and try my workouts FOR FREE 7 days. -Get it and let's have some fun! You... and me!💪🏻👍🏻😘 . Video @maitieproductions