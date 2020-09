View this post on Instagram

No gym?🤨NO PROBLEM!🥳 -Basic Biceps Building.... with your very own (homemade) TRX! 1️⃣15 repetitions / 6 sets (counting the 2 first sets as warm-up) 2️⃣10 repetitions per arm / 3 sets 2️⃣➕3️⃣(Combination) 10 repetitions per arm as in exercise 2, but do 5 extra repetitions with help from the other hand / 2 sets. 4️⃣12 repetitions / 5 sets