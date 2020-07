View this post on Instagram

Now, WHO would have thought that this would last so long? What? Our relationship? Well, also that, in the beginning we certainly didn’t have the odds on our side. But that’s another story. Now, I’m taking about this darn pandemic. I know, I shouldn’t complain, and I am not complaining at all since we moved out from the 900sqft apartment a bit more than a year ago, so whenever I want to be alone I am fortunate to be able to go somewhere else in the house. That happens of course, it’s normal in a relation. What is NOT normal for us, as human beings, is to be locked in with your partner 24/7 in a small area. With no place you can go when you need a moment for yourself. And for many right now, this is a HUGE problem. I wanna hear your story. How do you handle it? Write!👇🏻 And for you that is in this frustrating situation, let it all out in the comment field. And HELP EACH OTHER! It’s a tricky situation. It’s an awkward reality. Unbearable for many. So write something here, to let out whatever you wanna say, get help and tips from others... 🙏🏻❤️ The word is yours👇🏻 . (With @Jimmy_Lewin, shot by @Lee_LHGFX )