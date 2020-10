View this post on Instagram

Anzeige/ My first YouTube video together with mats is now online! We ran 400m against each other - check out the video to see who won! 🙌🏼🤗 It was so much fun and thanks again to @aussenrist15 for taking the challenge 😇 You also have the chance to win 1 of 3 signed official BVB football shirt 🙌🏼 What you have to do: tag 2 friends on this photo and like the YouTube video. The winner will be drawn after one week and will be contacted by me. Good luck 🍀 (Link to the video in my bio) #trackandfield #running #alicavsmats #400m #trainhard #football #bvb